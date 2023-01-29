This Makeup Brand’s Silky Lipsticks Are on Sale for $1 & Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The end of January is here, so you know what that means. Yes, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and before you know it reservations will be in the books, flowers ordered, and your hottest outfit will be hanging in your closet ready for date night. But let’s talk about the finishing touches on that Valentine’s Day look. One piece of makeup you can never go without is a bold lipstick, and there’s one brand who’s pulling out all the stops with $1 lipstick tubes on Amazon.

Wet N Wild’s Silky Finish Lipsticks come in a slew of different shades perfect for your Valentine’s Day plans. Colors include Raging Red (pictured below), In The Near Fuchsia, Hot Paris Pink, and so many more. We can’t get enough of these shades (and their names, if we’re being honest). And they’re each just $1. If you’re a bit skeptical about the price, we totally get it. But Wet N Wild’s lipsticks feature so much more than a pop of color.

Image: Wet N Wild via Amazon

Wet N Wild Silk Finish Lipstick $1 on Amazon.com Buy now

These lipsticks have a silky finish that also serve to hydrate your lips. Your lips will feel just like satin, and who doesn’t love that? One shopper even said in their review, “for the price I wasn’t expecting much. I was sorely mistaken. It’s a rich crimson color and when I apply it on my lips it’s not overpowering at all. I wear it pretty much everyday.”

Whether you want to add a pop of color to your day-to-day look, or add the finishing touch to your Valentine’s Day ensemble, these lipsticks will give you the bold hues and hydrating feel you need. And for $1, you simply can’t beat that. It’s not too good to be true; consider it a gift from St. Valentine. We are but the humble messenger.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist ‘Always’ Uses This Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick on Her Right Before a Big Event & It’s On Sale for $4