Skip Pricey Salon Visits With This $4 Haircutter Tool Shoppers Swear By for ‘Perfect & Quick Haircuts’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re on a budget, you have to make cuts somewhere. Regardless if you’re a parent, back in school, or just trying to develop some financial responsibility habits — whatever it is, we don’t judge here. Which is why we sought out one of the best little contraptions to help save money without sacrificing the confidence you feel when you look your best. If you’re looking to cut back on haircuts here and there, this handy new tool is just for you (and it’s only $4 on Amazon).

Sometimes, budgets get tight and you can’t make that hair appointment you’ve kept each month. That’s where the Tinkle Haircutter comes in handy. This tool is designed for a quick snip. Use this haircutter to comb your hair and trim as you go. And this product is made with your hairstyle in mind. For those with thinner hair, use the finer teeth of the comb. Those with thick hair can use the teeth that have a wider set.

Image: Diane via Amazon

Tinkle Hair Cutter $4.10 on Amazon.com Buy now

We’re sure you’re a bit skeptical about this tool. But don’t take our word for it. Read what other users of the Tinkle Haircutter had to say: “This very affordable tool keeps my hair short and trimmed just like I like. It doesn’t plug the hair, catches the fly aways and can thin very thick hair easily,” one person wrote. “Gives a real quick touch up, anyone can do it!”

Another person noted how the “long handle on this makes it very easy to keep my choppy short bob style trimmed up. I can easily replace the razors in it and have a fresh cut every few weeks. I haven’t been to a hairdresser in years and honestly don’t see any reason to since I can keep my cut fresh myself with this very simple tool!!” Whether you just need this tool for simple adjustments to your ‘do, or you’re looking for a tool that’ll replace those expensive trips to the salon, this $4 haircutter is ideal.

