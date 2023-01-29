This $8 Kitchen Staple With Over 18,000 Reviews Absorbs the Most Pungent Odors from Your Hands in Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The kitchen is home to so many mouth-watering smells. Notes of onion and garlic wafting through the air, fragrances from the pan of the delicacy you’re whipping up for a meal; you name it, we already want our invite for dinner. But have you ever gone a day (or two) with those scents lingering on your hands? It’s not ideal, to say the least. But don’t worry. There’s a soap-like product out there that’ll get those smells off your skin and keep them in the kitchen where they belong — and it’s only $8 on Amazon.

The amco Rub-a-Way Bar will undoubtedly become your next kitchen essential. Think of it as a futuristic bar of soap — the soap of the future, if you will. Simply rub the bar between your hands like you would a regular bar of soap after handling foods with pungent smells. The stainless steal works with the skin to transfer those smells off your hands and onto the Rub-a-Way Bar. And once it’s ready for a cleaning, just put it in the dishwasher with the rest of your plates and pans. Oh, and did we mention the amco Rub-a-Way Bar is just $8.15?

Image: Amco via Amazon

amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $8.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now, we’re sure you’re a bit skeptical. So why not read what some amco Rub-a-Way Bar users have to say? “Almost immediately after using, the smell is gone,” one person wrote. “I rub this in my hands under water like a normal bar of soap for 30 seconds and follow up with regular hand soap.” One satisfied customer even said the Rub-a-Way bar works “like magic! No more onion or garlic smell on my hands when cooking.”

As much as we love the scents of garlic and onions, we’d prefer not to have them linger on our hands, too. The amco Rub-a-Way Bar is perfect for getting those pesky remaining notes of your last kitchen confection off your skin. For just $8.15, this handy tool will become your next favorite kitchen essential in no time.

