Clean Your Elderly Pet’s Eyes With These Easy-to-Use $10 ‘Miracle’ Cleaning Pads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a pet owner, you know your four-legged friend is one of the most important parts of the family. Taking care of our pets is always a priority. And for those sweet pooches and kitty cats who grow older in years, paying attention to every aspect of their health becomes an even more significant part of our routine. Luckily, there are products out there to help take care of your fur baby. One that pet owners are loving right now is an easy-to-use eye wash pad, and it’s currently $10 on Amazon.

Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads are the answer to any pet owners problems when it comes to your pet’s eyes. Over time, our pets’ eyes can have gunk and buildup obstructing their vision. With these eye wash pads, those days are long gone. Not only are these eye wash pads inexpensive — they’re only $10.49 on Amazon right now — they’re easy to use and will give your pet the relief they need.

Image: Miracle Care via Amazon

Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads $10.49 on Amazon.com

To use the Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads, simply remove one of the pads from the container. Gently squeeze any excess liquids from the pad around your pet’s eye and wipe away any debris. You can use the pads three or four times a day as needed. These pads are smooth and gentle and feature a non-stinging formula so your pet will be comfortable the entire time.

The product is safe to use in and around your pet’s eye and they’re conveniently sized so you can take them with you on a walk or trip to the park. “These work great for light daily use, so there is no eye gunk build-up,” one satisfied customer wrote in their review. “My girl doesn’t mind them used on her at all. No scent, not dripping wet – just a nice pad for light daily cleaning.” There you have it; another essential item to add to your pet’s routine. These eye wash pads are loved by pet owners, and they can be yours for $10.49. Buy your Miracle Care Eye Wash Pads today! Your pet will thank you.

