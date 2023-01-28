This Space-Saving $18 Coffee Maker Is a ‘Must Buy’ for Seasoned Coffee Drinkers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like that freshly brewed cup of coffee in the morning. It’s an essential to get your day going. But say you’ve been looking for a coffee maker that’s stylish, compact, and inexpensive. Where can you find such a contraption? Does it even exist? Well, we’re happy to report it does. Amazon features a coffee maker that’s currently just $18, and will totally revamp your morning routine.

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is the kitchen essential we’re adding to our list right now. Your morning brew will never be the same with this product. With this coffee maker, everything is right there and ready to use. Simply add your ground coffee to the permanent filter at the top. Then, pour in your hot water and watch the Pour Over Coffee Maker do its work. As the coffee grounds are saturated, a fresh brew will start to fill the bottom half of the coffee maker — and you can watch as it fills up.

Image: Bodum via Amazon

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker $18.63 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you serve your coffee, make sure to remove the permanent filter at the top. Insert the lid in the same place where the filter was, and pour. There you have it — coffee, revolutionized! Avid coffee drinkers have been loving this product, as evidenced by their glowing reviews. “This has been really easy to use and I like how the coffee tastes when I use this,” one satisfied customer wrote. “It is a good alternative, for me, on the days that I want to slow down and enjoy my coffee.”

Whether you’re getting a positive start on that early morning, or enjoying an afternoon brew, the Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker will surely become your favorite kitchen essential. Prices start at just $18.63 — that’s 38 percent off. Buy yours today!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.