Shoppers Say Their Cat Uses This ‘Super Fun’ $8 Cat Bed ‘Religiously’ for Relaxing

If you’re a cat owner, you know these little felines have a way of getting in touch with their wild side. Whether it’s playing with a new toy, stalking some birds just out of reach, or devouring a tasty treat, your precious kitty cat will always have a lion within them, just waiting to let out a roar. Now, your kitty can bring out their inner jungle cat thanks to a line of cat beds and play cubes that start at $8 on Amazon.

The Kitty City Safari Play Cubes are positively purrfect for your tiny tiger or little leopard. The cubes are designed with some wildcats in mind, featuring a lion’s mane, tiger stripes, and more. But hold on to your safari hats, these cubes get even cuter. Where the face of these jungle cats ought to be is a hole for your kitty to peer through, so they can easily enter their small play cube or bed or pose for a photo. Just take a look at the snapshot below!

Kitty City via Amazon.

Kitty City Safari Play Cube $8.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

Not only can these little cubes serve as great play spaces for cats and kittens, they provide a prime napping spot. Don’t believe us? Just read a few reviews! One cat owner said their cat uses the cube “religiously,” especially for “quiet time.” Another cat owner wrote that these cubes are “a wonderful playground” for their kittens, who use the cubes for “hours of entertainment everyday!”

These little cubes make storage easy and are perfect for lounging or playing. As soon as you pop this nifty little cube open, your cat won’t be able to get enough of it! The Safari Cube starts at just $8.39 and is well worth the price. But if you’re looking for a different style or pattern, don’t worry. These cubes won’t break the bank — they’re all under $20. So treat your little lion to a fun new space to explore. They’ll be the king or queen of the jungle in no time.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:

