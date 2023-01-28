Thousands of Shoppers Say This Teaser Toy is Their Cat’s ‘Favorite’ & It’s Less Than $4

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone in your family deserves to be spoiled, including your precious four-legged fur babies. Pets are the heart of the home, so they deserve all the love in the world. For those of you who are friends of felines, there’s one particular teaser toy cat owners have been buzzing about — and it’s currently less than $4 on Chewy.

Frisco’s Bird Teaser with Feathers Cat Toy is perfect for your young kitty or your mature cat who’s still young at heart. This colorful contraption is super fun and will keep your cat busy for quite a while. Suspended at the end of a long, thick string is the colorful birdie your kitty can hunt down. Designed with two styles in mind — a vibrant pink and fuchsia combo, or the below blue and purple — your cat won’t be able to take their eyes off this new toy. And did we mention it’s only $3.75?

Now, if you’re a bit skeptical, don’t just take it from us. Hundreds of cat owners have purchased this toy for their kitty, and they’re loving it. “I continue to try out new toys, but this has by far been my 13-year-old cat’s favorite for the past year,” one recent reviewer wrote. “Well, I got this unwrapped, and showed it to my 8 year old boy, and he immediately went for it,” another cat owner wrote. “He stalked, hunted, killed, and carried off with it (stick and all) with great enthusiasm, so I’d say it’s a win.” Not only is this toy fun for playing, it’ll keep your cat active too.

This toy features catnip, crinkles, and feathers to keep your kitty stimulated while you play. This isn’t just a great way to keep your cat moving, it’s the purrfect way to bond with your four-legged friend. We know those precious moments with your fur baby are priceless. You’ll make memories to last a lifetime with this toy.