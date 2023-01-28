This Jessica Alba-Approved Brand Has an $18 Gift Set Full of Their Radiant & Moisturizing Products

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s official: we’re deep into winter. When it comes to our skincare routine during these chilly months, there’s one item that ought to be on the top of your list: moisturizer. But just any moisturizer won’t do. No, you deserve the absolute best without breaking the bank. Enter Jessica Alba’s beloved skincare brand Honest Beauty and their moisturizing skincare kit that’s less than $20 right now on Nordstrom Rack.

The Holiday Glow Skincare Kit is 25 percent off on Nordstrom Rack right now, thanks to those post-holiday rush deals. This kit comes complete with everything you need to keep your skin feeling soft and maintaining that healthy glow all winter long. So, let’s breakdown this magical little set that can be all yours for just $18.74.

In this Honest Beauty skincare kit, you’ll find only the best products. First, we have the Mini Vitamin C Radiance Serum. Then there’s the Everyday Radiance + C Moisturizer. To top it all off, the set comes with a satin headband so you can feel super chic while going through your skincare routine. To get the best results with these products, simply start by massaging the Vitamin C Radiance Serum onto your clean, dry skin. Now, we don’t mean that dry. This serum is best used after you’ve given your face a wash to start the day. What you’ll get is a brilliant, even-looking complexion.

Next, apply the Everyday Radiance + C Moisturizer to boost that gorgeous glow and quench skin with 24-hour moisture. Yes, it’s that simple! Not only will you feel so refreshed after using these products, you can feel good about what you’re buying too. Honest Beauty products are made right here in the USA. Keeping your skin healthy and moisturized is always important, but during the winter, it’s a top priority. Treat yourself to this little skincare kit today!

