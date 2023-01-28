This Moisturizer From Meghan Markle’s Fave Skincare Brand Sells Every 60 Seconds & Shoppers Say Its ‘Magic’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is here, which means your skin needs some extra TLC. The skin on our faces is the first to experience brutal winter conditions like the whipping wind, freezing temperatures, and dry air. And if your complexion feels dry and looks dull, it’s time to add a thicker moisturizer to help solve all of your skincare woes. Thankfully, the answer to parched winter skin comes in the form of a cream from Meghan Markles’ favorite skincare brand, Tatcha.

The Dewy Skin Cream is a luxurious moisturizer packed with Japanese purple rice, known for its antioxidant properties. The cream is just in time for winter and wards off unwanted chapped and dry skin that makes the skin feel irritated and depleted. A few dabs of Tatcha’s formula and your skin will feel good as new. Just massage some of the rich cream into your skin and enjoy the practice of hydrating your complexion. After the product is absorbed, you’re left with a dewy and plump look. Aside from hydration, the cream also helps fade and fight signs of aging. Ahead, see what shoppers had to say about the “magic” formula.

Shoppers also love the cream and call it “magic.” One said, “I absolutely love the Dewy Skin Cream! I use it in place of makeup. Provides a youthful glow. Best product ever!”

“It’s worth it,” another reviewer wrote. “I love all of the Tatcha products I’ve bought. I knew I had dry skin, and I thought I had good moisturizers before. Oh no, my friends. I did not. Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream and Dewy Serum blew them out of the water, and my skin has never been better. Seriously though, this stuff is amazing.”

A final shopper said that the cream restored ttheir youthful appaearnce. “Wow, just wow,” they wrote. “My face feels so fresh and young when I use this skin cream! I am 58 and finding creams and lotions that don’t feel heavy. I’ve used products with retinol, and although they work okay, there is often a period of time when my skin sloughs off, which I absolutely hate. The Dewy Skin Cream, on the other hand, feels light and nourishing. It feels like it is giving to my skin, rather than stripping layers away. My skin feels and looks so much better than at 58. I wear little to no makeup daily and feel like a million bucks!”

