Calling All Dyson Owners: You Can Get 20% Off a Vacuum, Hair Dryer, or Air Purifier Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you own a Dyson product of any kind, we don’t need to tell you what a good investment these machines are. From their lightweight, super-powerful cordless vacuums to their whisper-quiet air purifiers and untouchable hair care appliances, Dysons are the best of the best — and they just made it way easier to grow your collection if you already own one Dyson product. During the annual Dyson Owner Rewards Sale, a wide range of qualifying products are available at a 20 percent off sale for anyone who already owns a registered Dyson product (if it’s not registered, follow the instructions here to get it registered for free).

This sale can get you up anywhere from $59 to $189 off your Dyson product of choice, depending on the original list price, and there’s a wide range of vacuum, air purifier, and hair care products to choose from included in the sale. Check out some of our favorite picks below.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact

The Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is your best pick for purifying the air in large spaces and will quickly, quietly, and easily clear the air of pollutants with a HEPA filter and Dyson’s proprietary Air Multiplier™ technology. You can switch this machine to night mode for an even quieter setting, and it comes with a remote control to switch between the 10 available speed settings.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact $303.99 (with Owner Rewards discount) Buy now

V8 Absolute Vacuum Dyson.

Dyson’s V8 absolute vacuum is a super-lightweight model that’s especially good if you’re cleaning up after pets — it comes with Dyson’s latest hair de-tangling technology that powerfully clears away hair from any surface, then automatically clears the hair from the brush bar. The vacuum comes with different cleaner heads that work for carpet, hard flooring, stubborn dirt, fabric and mattresses, or hard-to-reach crevices, and can be used either as a floor vacuum or a handheld tool.

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum $319.99 (with Owner Rewards discount) Buy now

Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson.

While the famous Dyson Airwrap isn’t a part of the Owner Rewards sale, their Supersonic hair dryer is, and it’s one of the best hair dryers on the market today. Reviewers love how this machine cuts down drying time and leaves their hair silky soft, and it comes with four different magnetic attachments for a gentle touch, diffusing, taming flyaways, or teasing through hair with a wide-tooth comb. Customize your blowout with three speed settings, four heat settings, and an optional cold blast of air to seal in your style.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $343.99 (with Owner Rewards discount) Buy now