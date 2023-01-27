Reese Witherspoon Credits Her Sunny Glow to These Biossance Products Starting at $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t noticed, Reese Witherspoon has great skin. There’s no mistaking that her complexion is just as radiant as her personality. And that’s all while juggling being an award-winning actress, mother, and owner of a production company all at once. Luckily, the Hollywood celeb is just like us when it comes to her skincare routine. She loves brightening, firming, and hydrating products that keep her skin feeling exceptionally nourished.

The actress, in particularly, credits her sunny glow to so many Biossance products. From firming eye cream to a moisturizing lip balm and face cream, Reese Witherspoon swears by this clean beauty brand for all of her skin essentials. She’s so obsessed that she even became a Global Brand Ambassador of Biossance. And the best part? Her favorite products start at just $16, which is a reasonable price for some skincare shopping. So if you’re like us and curious about what she exactly uses, check out Reese Witherspoon’s must-have skincare products from Biossance below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm

Image: Biossance. Biossance

Keep your pout looking extremely good with this nourishing lip balm from Biossance. Made with squalane and rose wax, the lip product deeply moisturizes and plumps.

Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm $16 Buy now

Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream

Image: Biossance. Biossance

Give your eye area a new look with this rejuvenating cream. The award-winning formula helps to lift, firm, and reduce fine lines within seven days.

Squalane + Marine Algae Firming & Lifting Eye Cream $ Buy now

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Brightening Moisturizer

Image: Biossance. Biossance

Looking for a more your Related story This Moisturizer From Meghan Markle’s Fave Skincare Brand Sells Every 60 Seconds & Shoppers Say Its ‘Magic’

Light, creamy, hydrating, and glowing results are what you get with the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Moisturizer. It instantly brightens and smooths wrinkles thanks to its powerful yet gentle ingredients like vitamin C and fermented lemon peel.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Brightening Moisturizer $56 Buy now

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum

Image: Biossance. Image: Biossance.

Elevate your skincare routine with a powerhouse serum. The Biossance serum plumps, lifts, and adds moisture to the skin right away.

Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum $68 Buy now

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer

Image: Biossance. Biossance

Does your skin need some moisturizing love? Well, try the Biossance’s Squalane + Omega Repair Cream that moisturizes, strengthens your skin’s barrier, and smooths out lines.

Squalane + Omega Repair Deep Hydration Moisturizer $60 Buy now

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil

Image: Biossance. Biossance

The Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil is Reese Witherspoon’s go-to for a beautiful glow. This best-seller brightens, firms, and hydrates all skin types.

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Firming Oil $74 Buy now

Biossance Rapid Radiance Set

Image: Biossance Biossance

Get Reese Witherspoon’s solution for healthier and brighter skin in one go. The Rapid Radiant set features mini versions of all of Reese Witherspoon’s faves. It’s the perfect choice for the one who wants to try out her faves at a cheaper price.

Rapid Radiance Set $35 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below