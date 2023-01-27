Amazon’s Best-Selling Humidifier Is a ‘Life Saver’ for Winter Dryness & It’s On Sale For Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re officially at the point of winter where we feel like it’s never going to end, which means it’s time to double up on any kind of self-care that will make these next few months less miserable. As a recent convert to the world of humidifiers, I can say that this small but mighty machine makes a bigger difference than you might think for everything from sleep quality to skin dryness — and with the #1 best-selling humidifier on Amazon currently on sale for 40 percent off, this is the best moment yet to pick up yours today.

AquaOasis’s Cool Mist humidifier offers a 2.2 liter tank and an auto shut-off feature, which means you can fill it with enough water to last through the night and it won’t keep hissing and gurgling trying to run on empty when it runs out (those of us without auto shut-off features know that game!). The #1 tip that shoppers have for this humidifier is not to neglect the spout cap included with the product — it’s a mandatory part of the machine, not an optional accessory, and it helps to actually disseminate the vaporized water throughout the room instead of creating the appearance of a leak.

Cool Mist Humidifier

AquaOasis.

Reviewers for this product rave about how quietly it runs, the major effectiveness coming from such a compact device (one shopper notes they love how they “can fully fill it in the bathroom sink,” which has basically sealed the deal on me buying one), and how drastically it’s improved so many symptoms of dry winter air, especially if you’re in a home with central heating.

AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier $29.97 Buy now

“We’ve had it for about a week and this thing has truly changed our lives,” one shopper raves. “My husband and I have slept much better the past several nights and are planning to purchase another one for our living room where we have a fireplace.”

Another shopper says her young daughter’s lingering cold was cleared up within days after purchasing this small but mighty device, and says it’s the “best investment ever” for making it through cold winters: “My daughters cough is totally gone and I wake up feeling well rested, invigorated and ALIVE!”

A few shoppers also noted that this humidifier hugely helped their psoriasis and eczema symptoms, so if you have any skin conditions that are exacerbated by dryness, a machine like this is well worth the investment. At the current sale price of under $30, this is one of the best and most affordable ways to make a big difference in your quality of life until spring finally rolls around.

Related story This Pet Water Fountain Can Cure Your Cat's Faucet-Drinking For Good & It's 20% Off

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: