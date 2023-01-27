The Best 6 Valentine’s Day Gifts from Lululemon That Will Instantly Get Your Heart Racing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it’s still January, that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about the gifts you want to purchase in time for Valentine’s Day. Luckily, retailers like Lululemon have already launched their V-Day gift selections, which gives you plenty of time to decide on a gift for anyone special on your list.

Lululemon’s Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas list is packed with items that everyone will want. Of course, there are the shopper-favorite Align leggings that earned the top spot, but you can also find presents for friends, sisters, and the guy in your life. Aside from leggings, we love the idea of picking up a tote bag as a gift and filling it with the best Lululemon picks. Or, you can also wrap up a new belt bag for a friend. And if you need to shop for a guy, these joggers are a must-have. Ahead, see more of Valentine’s Day picks from Lululemon.

Happy shopping!

Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Lululemon

The Align leggings are made for movement. They have the softest fabric that feels like butter on your skin. They are even made with lining, giving you optimal coverage in your favorite workout class or while you’re running errands. The best-selling leggings also have a high-rise fit, so you don’t have to constantly adjust the pants throughout the day. You can pair them with any Lululemon piece, like this comfortable sports bra.

Align High-Rise Pant in Pink Peony $98 Buy now

Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip

Lululemon

Everyone needs a Scuba Oversized Funnel Neck Half Zip. The pullover is suited for all seasons, even chilly summer evenings. It looks great on its own or layered under warm vests and jackets. The half-zip is crafted from cotton-blend fleece that’s breathable and soft. And if you’re worried about length, just note that it has an oversized fit that sits at the waistline.

Scuba Oversized Half Zip in Carnation Red $118 Buy now

Side-Cinch Shopper Bag

Lululemon

If you’re shopping for someone on your list that has everything, opt for something different and snag this shopper bag — it holds everything. The receiver of this Valentine’s Day gift can store workout sets, a laptop, and tons of other essentials. It makes a great everyday bag since it’s so durable. It also contains water-resistant fabric to prevent any damage from rainy days or spills. Related story These Are the Best Kids' Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save More than 50% on Gap, J.Crew & More

Shopper Bag in Pomegranate $58 Buy now

Fundamental Pocket T-Shirt

Lululemon

A Valentine’s Day gift doesn’t have to be extravagant. You can always wrap up this comfy t-shirt that comes in three colors, including this very on-time pink peony. The shirt is made from soft cotton and has an abrasion-resistant fabric, which makes it durable.

Fundamental Pocket T-Shirt in Pink Peony $68 Buy now

ABC Jogger Warpstreme

Lululemon

Guys want lounge pants to wear around, too. If you’re lounging for one of the best pairs of joggers, don’t pass on adding these to your cart. Lululemon’s ABC Jogger Warpstreme has a tailored fit that isn’t tight around the legs. Instead, they’re made for movement and everyday performance.

ABC Jogger Warpstreme in Artifact $128 Buy now

Gift Card

Lululemon

You can’t go wrong with a gift card — it’s the best gift. Instead of all of the pressure of selecting a gift for someone, make things easy and load up a gift card so your special person can take themselves shopping.