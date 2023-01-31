90210 Alums Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Just Launched a Home Decor Collection Inspired by Beverly Hills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love when our favorite stars launch their own lines —between skincare, fashion, and home decor, we can’t resist shopping each collection. Now there’s a new launch we can’t stop talking about. Best friends (and 90210 alums) Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling just launched a home decor collection at QVC inspired by Beverly Hills, and it’s just as chic as it sounds.

Best known for starring in the TV show Beverly Hills 90210, Garth and Spelling have been friends for years, so launching a home decor collection together was a natural partnership. “Jen and I have always wanted to create a product line together,” Spelling tells SheKnows. “Fashion was a no-brainer because on 90210, we had our store Now Wear This. But, we felt like there was a really white space in home decor. A need for a homeware line that elevated your space but also was multi-functional and accessible. So we did home first. But we definitely want to bring The BFF Collection into every area!”

The BFF Collection focuses on a “style meets function” approach and offers entertaining carts, storage ottomans, everyday trunks, apothecary jars, and more that serve many uses. And since the new home decor line is inspired by Beverly Hills, you get vibrant and colorful textiles and prints. “We exchanged so many Pantone swatches via email during development! But the inspiration for our color palettes really came from tones each of us is drawn to,” Garth explains. “We pulled texture and tones from geodes, metals, and marble. We really used the colors of the world we saw around us, the lush tones of the palm trees and soft shades of the bougainvilleas that are abundant in Los Angeles.” The pair also love gold tones and had to incorporate it in the collection too.

And when it comes to home decor styles, both Spelling and Garth prefer modern touches. “Jen and I are the perfect yin and Yang. I’m a little more vintage, and she is a little more modern. Together though, we like mixing styles to be eclectic,” Spelling says.

Ahead, see all of the pieces from the BFF Collecetion that were adding to our carts.

BFF Collection Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans with Gold Base

BFF Collection

If you need chic storage space in your home, it’s time to upgrade to these stunning ottomans. The ottomans are wrapped in velvet and have a durable gold base which also adds eye-catching details. The larger size ottoman holds multiple blankets, and you can use the smaller one to stow away toys — stylishly, of course.

Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans $149.00 Buy now

BFF Collection Set of 2 Etched Glass Jars with Gold Detail

BFF Collection

This set of two glass jars is perfect for displaying and organizing around your home. The jars have gold tone details and a dainty loop handle on the lid.

Etched Glass Jars $49.98 Buy now

BFF Collection Two-Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart

BFF Collection

“My favorite statement piece is the bar cart in gold,” Spelling shares. “I’m a big believer in bar carts. You can style them to work in every room. Traditionally in the living room styled with decanters, bar ware, glasses, and alcohol, but also in your bathroom with folded towels and jars holding cotton balls, makeup pads, q tips, makeup brushes, and your beauty products.” Spelling also says you can use the bar cart in a nursery to hold all of your baby’s essentials.

“You can use it for beverages, or it would make a cute coffee or dessert bar for parties,” Garth notes. “I’m currently using one in my bathroom for towels, and things and I have one in my living room overflowing with houseplants!”

Acrylic Bar Cart $271.00 Buy now

BFF Collection Set of 2 Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles

BFF Collection

It’s not hard to enjoy a good candle, well, except when you have to smell unwanted smoke and fumes. That’s where these LED metal hurricane candles come in. They add instant warmth and a calming ambiance to your home. The best part? You can control the candles via remote control.

Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles $89.00 Buy now

BFF Collection Storage Trunk

BFF Collection

Garth says that the trunks are one of her favorite pieces from the launch. “The trunk is vintage-inspired and comes in a few colors that complement just about any space,” she says. “I just love the stitching and the studs, it’s really luxe, and it’s a great way to elevate your storage. They are a great replacement for the clear plastic bins that I used to store my girls’ keepsakes and special items in from when they were young.”

Storage Trunk with Gold Nailhead Detail $229.00 Buy now

The collection makes it hard to only pick a few new pieces to add to your space. If you want to keep shopping, head to QVC now to see the entire BFF Collection.

