This Amazon Dog Toy With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is Over 50% Off Today — Get It for Just $6

There’s just something about Lambchop… Over 41,900 pet parents have taken to the Amazon reviews page of the Multipet Lambchop dog toy to rave about its existence. For some reason, any time Lambchop is introduced to a dog’s toy collection, she becomes the instant favorite. Perhaps it’s her soft, fuzzy fleece. Or maybe it’s her welcoming smile. Whatever it is, all dogs love Lambchop. It’s simply just a fact.

For those who grew up watching the classic Shari Lewis kids’ show, you’ll instantly recognize this cute little plush. Originally a puppet, Lambchop has been turned into a squeaky toy for your pup and is taking Amazon by storm.

Originally going for $13, Lambchop is currently on sale for just $6, so you can see what all the hype is about while saving over 50 percent.

“My 12-year-old black lab is gentle loving and docile, but she’ll destroy most toys within an hour,” one five-star reviewer said. “She carries this little lamb around like it’s her baby but also [chews] on it constantly and it’s still intact.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Anyone who loves their dog should buy them this you. I’ve never seen any dog love a toy more than dogs love this toy … This toy has officially replaced man as dog’s best friend because dogs love this toy more than anything on God’s beautiful earth. Whoever invented this is the Bible writer of dog toys.”

It’s unclear what kind of magic was put into this toy to make it so enjoyable for dogs to cuddle, chew, and squeak, but there’s definitely some sort of positive witchcraft going on. Pick a Lambchop up for your dog while it’s on sale and watch your dog become obsessed.

