Pet Parents Say This Interactive Cat Toy Slows Down Their Cat’s Eating & Is Perfect for the ‘Inquisitive’ Types

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some cats prefer to inhale their food rather than chew and savor each kibble, and that can lead to weight gain, vomiting, and gas. If this sounds familiar, then you may want to invest in a slow feeder like the interactive cat toy from Catit, which pet parents say has changed their cats’ eating habits for the better and given their ‘inquisitive’ cats a puzzle to solve.

The Catit Senses 2.0 Interactive Cat Toy is a simple slow feeder designed to make help greedy eaters snack at a slower pace. The toy is made up of five cylindrical cups that can be filled with dry kibbles or treats. Cats then have to work the treats out of the cups using their paws. And because the base is super sturdy and stays in place thanks to a rubber mat underneath, they can’t knock the entire thing over and go to town.

Image: Catit

Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Interactive Cat Toy $20 Buy now

The Catit Senses 2.0 Digger toy is also easy to keep clean. Just remove the cups from the base and hand wash them.

One of the over 7,500 five-star reviewers wrote, “My husband and I got this feeder a few months ago, to make our cat slow down a little bit when he eats. (His vet said he needs to lose some weight.) He got the hang of using it very quickly! It doesn’t stop him from eating all his food in one sitting, but it does challenge him and make him slow down a bit. It forces him to be a little more active, digging the food out and running around to the other side to finish his meal.”

Another pet parent wrote, “If your cat is curious, inquisitive, or just ‘always getting into things,’ this is an excellent choice of toy … I have a cat who is always stealing household items to play with, and this has been a great way for her to get out energy and put a curious brain to good use.”

So whether you need to pump the brakes during mealtimes or want to treat your curious cat to a new puzzle to figure out, the Catit Senses 2.0 Digger Interactive Cat Toy will fit either bill.

Related story Shoppers Are Seriously Impressed With This ‘Game-Changing’ Product That Helps Alleviate Symptoms of PMS & PMDD

Before you go, check out our top foolproof cat-approved gifts for your fur baby:



