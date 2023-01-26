If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you constantly have a lot going on or you’re in a rush, having a few fast-acting beauty products on hand can save you time and stress. If you feel like you could use one of these in your daily routine, we found a skincare duo that was made to be a “quick 10-minute skin prep.” Whether you’re running late in the morning and you want to de-puff, or you got a last-minute invite and your skin could use a bit of a glow, the set has exactly what you need. Plus, it’s budget-friendly!

The Sand & Sky Down Under Duo is a skincare kit containing two “powerful” mini masks made to deliver “maxi” results. The first product included is the brand’s TikTok-viral Australian Pink Clay Mask, that is said to give you near “perfect” skin in just 10 minutes. Along with that is the ultra-hydrating Super Bounce Mask, that’s packed with ingredients like vitamin C to brighten and bring “aged skin back to life.”

The Down Under Duo gives you a chance to try both products before committing to the full size versions, which is a huge plus for anyone with sensitive or reactive skin. They’re also travel-friendly, which means you can quickly pamper yourself before that important business meeting or special event. Best part is, the set is super affordable at just $14.

Both products included in the set are Sand & Sky best-sellers that have a ton of positive reviews. For instance, one Amazon shopper called the Pink Clay Mask, “magic” in a bottle. They wrote, “I am convinced that this is a perfect skin spell. The only possible explanation for the wonders that this product works is sorcery. I would like to personally thank whoever created this magical elixir. It fixes everything. For my personal skin it helps prevent breakouts, smooths my skin texture, and helps reduce the redness in my cheeks. I am prone to cystic acne and blackheads on my nose but don’t often get whiteheads. My cheeks are extremely red and I have medium-large pores. This stuff takes care of it all.”

A reviewer in their 50s who tried the Super Bounce Mask was super impressed at the results. “I love this mask,” they wrote. “At 52, sadly my face isn’t what it used to be. I was starting to see fine lines and a bit of sag, but this mask tighten, brightens, and adds ‘bounce.’ I swear I look 10 years younger after using it! It’s a great confidence booster for date night.”

One shopper who bought the Down Under Duo fell in love both masks. "The Pink Clay is my go-to when my skin is dull and/or angry, and I instantly feel and see results," they said. "The Bounce Mask is the feeling of luxury hydration."

Another reviewer said the duo was the “perfect gift” for someone who could use a bit of pampering, while another loved the products so much, they went back and bought full-size versions. With Valentine’s Day coming up, this duo would make a great little gifts for the beauty enthusiasts in your life. At just $14, this set of top-rated masks is an incredible deal. So be sure to check it out on Amazon today.

