This Elevated Dog Feeder Is Not Only Ideal for Senior Dogs but It Also Has Built-in Food Storage

Big dogs struggling with arthritis or stiff joints may find that bending down to eat from their food bowl is a bit more challenging than it used to be. To help ease neck and back strain, pet parents can elevate their senior dog’s food and water bowls to make mealtime a lot more enjoyable. Wayfair sells a set of dog bowls from Archie & Oscar that are not only elevated in height (and style!) but also double as food storage.

The Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder is a stylish set of two bowls inserted in a 15.6-inch-tall stand. The stainless steel bowls are removable for washing purposes and the top slides away to reveal a spacious storage compartment for kibbles, toys, gear, or anything else you want to keep out of view.

The stand is made with non-toxic ECOFLEX, a composite blend of recycled polymers and reclaimed wood fiber by-products, so you can feel good about adding this piece to your collection. And feel even better about your decision when you save nearly 50 percent on it when you pick it up on Wayfair.

“Took about 20 minutes to unpack and put together. No tools needed,” one pet parent wrote about the Ian feeder. “I love how everything is [a] plastic material so it does not wrap from the water. Great height for my medium-sized dog. Also comes with a plastic bag to store dog food inside.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Love this item! I bought it for our Boxers. Easy to assemble. It took about five minutes or less. The panels all have a snug seal. I like that it’s waterproof … The seal under the bowls keeps water from getting [in] the compartment under them. This gives added protection in keeping food dry.”

Give your senior dog a helping hand and pick up the Archie & Oscar Ian Elevated Feeder while it's massively discounted at Wayfair.

