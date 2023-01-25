This New Do-It-All Daily Face Cream Was Made to Fight the Effect of Stress on Your Skin In Under 2 Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking care of your skin is a daily commitment that requires constant change and a rotation of products. If you’re looking to switch up your skincare routine to fight stressed skin, it’s time for a lineup that gives it some much-needed relief. That’s where Faace’s skincare products come in. They’re specially formulated to ease the wear and tear of stress on your skin. One product from the line we just discovered? The new daily face cream that does it all — from banishing tired skin to leaving it radiant and glowing, you’re not going to want to miss this.

Faace focuses on products that actually revive your skin and get it back on track when you need it. “Faace is here to be prescriptive without the faff. Our say-what-you-see products are uncomplicated, versatile, and results-driven,” Faace’s website states. And when you look through each formula, you can see why they are so effective — none are tested on animals and come organic and naturally derived. Ahead, see what the new faace cream is about.

Faace Stress Faace Cream

Faace

Stress Faace Cream $42.00 Buy now

What if we told you that the Stress Faace Cream could transform your skin in under two hours? You would probably stare at us in disbelief, but we’re not kidding. This cream means business. Its formula is crafted to combat stressed skin that looks tired, dull, and congested. It helps to smooth it out thanks to an anti-stress powerhouse neurophroline, which “works to improve skin tone and texture, which means more luminosity and more clarity come as a given,” Faace says.

You also get a dose of niacinamide in the cream too, known for strengthening the skin’s barrier and smoohting uneven texture. Lastly, there’s a blend of Japanese rice bran oil to help hydrate without clogging pores. The cream is then topped off with gentle scents of jasmine, ylang-ylang, geranium, and patchouli.

Using the moisturizer is easy. All you have to do is apply a few dabs (or more) to freshly cleansed skin. Smooth and massage in, all the way down to your neck. The best part? You can use the cream in your am and pm routines. And remember, if you’re using the cream in the morning, don’t forget to still apply your favorite SPF.