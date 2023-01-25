Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This $7 Kitchen Tool That ‘Makes Washing Pans a Breeze’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you love cooking but absolutely hate cleaning up? Same! The caked on food can be such a pain to scrub off and it takes forever. And letting pots and pans soak takes up valuable sink space — and encourages the rest if the fam to just leave their dirty dishes in the basin instead of actually loading them in the dishwasher. If, like us, you’ve been wishing there was an easier way to clean your skillets and casserole dishes without all the elbow grease, well, you are about to be wowed. We just found a $7 kitchen tool that will make all your dishwashing demons disappear.

This four-pack of Original Pan Scrapers will make it easier than ever to keep your pots and pans clean. Made of flexible and durable food-grade polycarbonate plastic with four different shaped corners, each with a slightly different angle to fit into the corners of various pans, you can use the tool to easily dislodge and remove stubborn food waste. The tool has a perfect grip indentation and non-slip texture for an ergonomic design. Plus, the tools are dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 275℉; however, you should not use it on cast iron pans at high temperature. The tool also can be used to cut dough, spread icing, and chop avocado. Score!

One Amazon shopper raves that this tool “Makes washing pans a breeze!” noting that she “can’t live without it.”

We all know why it’s so important to keep pots and pans spic and span clean, right? Just in case, let’s review:

Food safety: Pots and pans that are not cleaned properly can harbor bacteria and other harmful microorganisms that can make you and your family sick. Eek! Longevity: Keeping your pots and pans clean can help extend their lifespan by preventing damage from food residue and rust. Your bank account will thank you. Cooking performance: Dirty pots and pans can affect how evenly your food cooks and can even cause it to stick to the surface. Avoid this vicious cycle! Aesthetics: Clean pots and pans make your kitchen look better and more inviting. And we all deserve a classy Martha Stewart vibe in our homes! Hygiene: Pots and pans that are not cleaned properly can leave bad odors and can attract pests and insects. Just … gross.

Overall, keeping your pots and pans clean is essential for food safety, maintaining their quality, and ensuring proper cooking performance. And, a spotless pan is just oh-so-satisfying! So, add the four-pack of the Original Pan Scrapers to your Amazon cart asap.