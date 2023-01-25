This Amazon Dog Toy Has Over 30,000 5-Star Reviews & Is on Sale for $3 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As a dog owner, you want nothing but the best for your furry friend. One way to show your love and affection is by providing them with new toys to play with. Not only do toys keep your dog entertained and mentally stimulated, but they also play an important role in their physical and emotional well-being. Of course, constantly buying new toys for your pooch can get pricey. That’s why we yelped with joy when we saw that this dog toy on Amazon with more than 5,000 five-star reviews is on sale for only $3!

Happy-go-lucky, green, and full of flexibility like his namesake TV character, the Gumby® Plush dog toy is a great toy for your pet and a fun piece of nostalgic pals for you. Based on the humanoid character Gumby from the 1950s clay animation franchise, this squeaky, plush, flexible dog toy measures 9 inches, making it the perfect size for all dogs, small, medium, and large. Can’t you just imagine how cute your pup will look gnawing at Gumby until he squeaks and thrashing him around playfully?

Gumby Plush Dog Toy

Courtesy of Multipet.

Gumby Plush Dog Toy $3.60 Buy now

One shopper on Amazon raves that her big dog loves it. “My dog has a ton of toys, but this is one of his favorites,” she says. “It is great for playing catch indoors because it is soft, small and relatively harmless to furniture, etc.”

Plus she adds, “after months of my 79 lb. shepherd playing with it, it is still in good shape. No tears or missing parts.”

Dogs are highly intelligent animals that need to be challenged mentally to stay happy and healthy, and a new toy provides a new challenge for your dog to figure out and solve, keeping their brain active and preventing boredom. This can also prevent destructive behavior such as chewing on furniture, shoes or other household items. Better to chew on Gumby, right?

Plus, dogs need regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight, strong muscles, and good cardiovascular health. A new dog toy like this plush Gumby can provide an excellent way to encourage your dog to move around more in the house in between walks and trips to the dog park.

Related story Amazon Shoppers Are Loving This $7 Kitchen Tool That ‘Makes Washing Pans a Breeze’

Besides the physical and mental benefits, new toys can also provide emotional benefits for your dog. Toys can serve as a form of comfort and security for your dog, especially when you’re not around. Fido will look so cute cuddled up with Gumby!

So basically, buying a new toy for your dog is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. And at only $3, the Gumby plush dog toy is an inexpensive way to give your dog some fun. Your dog will thank you!