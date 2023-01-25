Zappos Has Surprisingly Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50 — From Date Night Candles to Heart-Print PJs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day! That means it’s time to put some thought into gifts for anyone special in your life. The temperatures may be cold outside, but there’s nothing like spreading warmth and love by gifting something thoughtful on the special day. If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, don’t worry. There’s still l plenty of time to get something delivered on time. And to make things easier, Zappos has an entire selection of Valentine’s Day gift ideas for the whole family — even the kids.

Shopping for your sister? Zappos has you covered. From cute bandanas just in time for spring to the TikTok viral Stanley cup, you won’t have any issues finding a gift for her. Need something special for the guy who has everything? You can’t go wrong with a causal snapback hat. And if you want to surprise your kids with a pair of new rainboots, you can add a pair to your cart for under $50. Ahead, see our favorite gifts from Zappos, all under $50.

For Her

Stylish Bandana

Madewell

If you’re looking for a gift for your girlfriend, mother, sister, or friend, then this bandana is a must-buy! It has a cherry red color with a floral design that matches any outfit. The bandana is also available in six other colors.

Madewell Bandana $14.50 Buy now

A Cup Made for Travelling

Stanley

When Stanley cups are in stock, you literally have to run to snag one. Luckily Zappos has this on-the-go 20-ounce tumbler with a flip straw in stock now. But hurry, these are selling fast too!

Stanley 20 oz Tumbler $26.00 Buy now

An Everday Necklace

Kendra Scott

This short pendant necklace makes an excellent Valentine’s Day gift for anyone on your list. It has a shorter length, so it layers well with other pieces — but it also looks great on its own.

Kendra Scott Rue Short Pendant Necklace $48.00 Buy now

Statement Earrings

Betsey Johnson

These adorable earrings are so sweet it only makes sense to warp these up as a gift for Valentine's Day. The earrings from Betsey Johnson are crafted from polished metal, glass, and plastic, giving the pair its stunning look. It's also finished with a goldtone metal finish.

Betsy Johnson Strawberry Lever Back Earrings $ Buy now

For Him

Add to the Hat Collection

Carhartt

A Carhartt cap makes an easy (and usable) Valentine’s Day gift for your guy. The hat has an adjustable snapback that creates a customized fit. It also includes the brand’s Coolmax sweatband, which eliminates any moisture.

Carhartt Canvas Mesh-Back Cap $24.99 Buy now

An Upgraded Wallet

Fred Perry

If your partner is struggling to keep all of their essentials in one place, grab this billfold wallet to help. It has six credit card slots that hold the most important cards needed to get through the day.

Fred Perry Classic Billfold Wallet $45.00 Buy now

For the Kids

A Cozy Pair of Pajamas

P.J. Salvage

This cute pajama set is perfect for coordinating family photos on valentine’s Day. They also make a fun pick for an at-school party, too. The jammies come with a long sleeve top and pants to match that are made from the softest fabric.

P.J. Salvage Kids Cozy in Love Two-Piece Jammie Set $49.00 Buy now

Sunday Football

The Original Retro Brand

Snag this cotton t-shirt made for football Sundays. The shirt has a simple helmet on the front and comes in both girls’ and boys’ sizes.

Sunday Funday Football Crew Neck Tee $28.00 Buy now

Classic Rainboots

Kamik Kids

Kamik Kids Raindrops are the best gift! If your little one loves wearing rainboots as mine does, you’re going to want to stock up on this pair that is under $50. The boots come in a traditional yellow color or pink.

Kamik Kids Raindrops $40.99 Buy now

