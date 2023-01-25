Merit’s Cameron Diaz-Approved Blush Just Got Four New Shades for the Season & They’re Bound to Sell Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cameron Diaz knows how to stay radiant-looking even off camera. After all, her minimalist beauty routine is filled with cult-favorite picks that leave a natural glow. Take, for instance, her go-to blush from Merit which she absolutely loves. She credits the raspberry beret, a plum shade, for the gorgeous, long-lasting flush on her cheeks and lips. And if you ask us, Merit’s Flush Balm is definitely a must-have for those looking for a new shade themselves. Not to mention, its award-winning formula definitely makes your collection top-quality for just $28.

But the bonus part? Merit just dropped more blush options for every type of occasion. The clean minimalist beauty brand now has four new colors that add the perfect touch for the season. There’s a variety of bold and neutral hues that melt into your skin, from a bright pink to a soft berry. And we bet that these TikTok-loved blushes are bound to sell out fast just like their OG versions, so don’t hesitate! Check out below the new additions of Merit’s bestselling blush that are all universally flattering on any complexion.

Flush Balm in Fox

This taupe blush is exactly what you need if you prefer a warm yet subtle tint.

Flush Balm in Persimmon

The Persimmon features a soft orange-red base that looks sweet and rich on your complexion instead.

Flush Balm in Stockholm

Add a pop of color to your skin all year long with Stockholm, a baby-pink blush.

Flush Balm in Après

Merit’s Flush Balm in Après is a softer berry version of Cameron Diaz’s favorite blush that looks so lovely for the winter.

