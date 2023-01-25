This Clean Beauty Brand Creates Makeup That’s Budget-Friendly, Dermatologist-Approved & Made for ‘Ultra-Reactive Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re halfway through the first month of the new year. Have you been keeping your resolutions? If you committed to adding cleaner beauty options for 2023, and haven’t landed on a brand that implements sustainable options and natural ingredients, we have a solution for you. Meet Range Beauty: A beauty line that has your skin’s health in mind. The best part? All of the brand’s formulas are affordable and safe for all skin types, even eczema-prone skin.

Range Beauty focuses on gentle products that don’t irritate eczema and acne, and better yet, the formulas are dermatologist-approved. “Your skin has a range which means you shouldn’t have to choose between having a flare-up or wearing makeup. We designed our products with soothing ingredients that your skin will love on any day,” the brand says. Aside from including skin-nourishing ingredients, Range also provides an inclusive shade range that makes sure everyone can find a match for their skin tone.

Ahead, see our favorite picks from the brand.

True Intentions Hydrating Foundation

Range Beauty

If you’re looking for a foundation with plenty of shade options, consider Range Beauty. The brand’s True Intentions Hydrating Foundation is available in 21 shades ranging from light to deep. The foundation has a hydrating formula that blends seamlessly into the skin.

One shopper wrote, “this is the first foundation that hasn’t irritated my eczema skin! Love it! It’s not quite waterproof. I get a droplet of water on my face, and I can see the streak of makeup running down my face. Still amazing if you have sensitive skin, though!”

True Intentions Hydrating Foundation $28.00 Buy now

Bali Full Body Glow

Range Beauty

The Bali Full Body Glow is a “lightweight oil carefully curated to reduce excessive dryness, hyperpigmentation, and acne,” the brand says. It’s packed with Argania Spinosa kernel oil that leaves skin soft and smooth. Related story Eco-friendly beauty brands

“Don’t sleep on this body glow, ladies!” a reviewer wrote. “Okay, let me tell y’all! This body glow is literally everything! It’s the best I’ve used and doesn’t irritate the skin at all. The others that are popular now used to badly flare up my eczema and would itch so badly. Now I can look glowy and shimmery all summer long with body glow without flare-ups! “

Bali Full Body Glow $23.00 Buy now

Smooth Out Translucent Powder

Range Beauty

Everyone needs a good powder. After all, you can use it to set your makeup, bake, and blend to leave your makeup with a flawless finish. This translucent powder goes on without a trace. It has a soft, buttery texture that glides across your skin and soaks up any excess oils that may be left behind. The powder is available in four shades, and it’s completely talc-free.

“Usually, I avoid powder because I am so dry, but this never cakes or accentuates dryness,” a final shopper said. “It sets everything perfectly, and the shade (medium) works for me when I’m fair in winter and tan in summer. Keeps face fresh and balanced all day and works well with all products and tools. Will repurchase!”

Smooth Out Translucent Powder $19.00 Buy now

Head to Range Beauty now and stock your beauty closet with derm-approved picks. Trust us, your skin will thank you.