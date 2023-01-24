Tidy Up Your Pots & Pans Collection With These Discounted Storage Solutions From Wayfair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to finally organize your cookware collection, then you probably have to start from scratch and adopt an entirely new storage solution. Whether it’s a cabinet-organization system or something that can make use of that blank wall space, Wayfair currently has a handful of clever storage solutions that are all discounted to help you check off that resolution.

Already have your pots and pans stored in a cabinet? Organize them using the Rev-A-Shelf Cookware Cabinet Organizer. This two-tiered sliding shelf insert keeps your lids and pots separate and stores all the items vertically so you don’t have to unstack, then restack when you need to get your favorite pot. Right now, this storage system is over 50 percent off.

Image: Rev-A-Shelf

Rev-A-Shelf 2-Tier Cookware Cabinet Organizer $156 Buy now

If you’re short on cabinet space, then you may want to move your pot storage to the wall. The Dotted Line Wall Mounted Pot Rack on Wayfair is marked down to just $80 and allows you to store your pots, pans, and other kitchen utensils on the pegboard using sturdy hooks. It comes in several different colors and is great for small spaces.

Image: Dotted Line

Dotted Line Wall Mounted Pot Rack $80 Buy now

Or, put your pots and pans on display in your kitchen with the Ebern Designs Freestanding Pot Rack. The tiered shelf has room for you to store six pots with their lids so you can easily grab them and get back to work. It also looks beautiful, too!

Image: Ebern Designs

Ebern Designs Cookware Freestanding Floor Pot Rack $65 Buy now

Your cookware has not only never looked better but it’s never been easier to grab what you need and get cooking. One resolution down…only the rest to go!