Now Is the Time To Try Out This Futuristic ‘Smart’ Dog Bone Because It’s Over 70% Off

Some dogs could play until they literally drop from exhaustion. But most pet parents have things to do during the day that prevent them from fulfilling that play-all-day desire. Puzzle toys and toys that can be filled with treats like peanut butter are great for keeping your dog busy. But once the treats run out, the fun is over. Luckily, there’s a newer, smarter toy on the market that is giving pet parents a futuristic way to keep their dog entertained when they can’t play — and it’s currently marked down to under $50 from $170.

The Wickedbone Smart Bone is an automatic and interactive dog toy that will keep your pup busy all day long. It can be set to two modes — automatic or intelligent — allowing you to either set it and forget it, or control it through an app on your phone.

The auto play mode is programmed to attract your dog’s attention using 12 different types of emotional reactions to your dog’s mood and will adjust the way it moves based on how your dog responds. If your dog runs, Wickedbone will run after him. And if your dog begins to chase it, Wickedbone runs away. It will even tease your dog if it senses he’s bored and ignoring the toy.

But, through the app, you can also control the way Wickedbone acts and move it around using the virtual joystick. It’s also made with FDA-approved polycarbonate, which is soft enough to protect your dog’s teeth and nails and is also easy to clean.

Regularly priced at $170, you can grab the Wickedbone while it’s on sale for just $48 on Amazon right now.

Image: Wickedbone

Pet parents who have tried the Wickedbone say that it’s a toy best given to smaller dogs who aren’t powerful chewers, as it’s fairly small in size and the polycarbonate won’t hold up against big chewers. But even so, dogs who have played with this toy seem to love it.

“We have a boxer — she is not an aggressive chewer but does like to get her teeth around her toys from time to time… she LOVES this toy (especially when it bounces) and plays with it for quite some time,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is great that you can put it on ‘Auto’ so you do not have to be in control of the remote which is a great feature.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I have to say I was skeptical about this, but once the toy started doing its thing I had no regrets. My dog really, really enjoyed playing with it. I had to take it from him to charge it and my dog was crying to get it back.”

Now your dog can play to his heart’s content without ever getting bored! Grab this toy today while it’s mega discounted to treat your dog to something special.

