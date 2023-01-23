Shoppers Are Using This ‘Dreamy’ Serum to Combat Winter Dryness & Their Skin Has ‘Never Looked More Fresh & Dewy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re in the middle of winter, which means that your skin most likely needs some TLC. Winter brings harsh and cold temperatures that dry out skin, and often leave it dull. If you need some relief for chapped and parched skin, look no more! All you have to do is add a hydrating formula that instantly brightens and moisturizes without clogging pores. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have dubbed this serum “dreamy” for combating winter skin, making it the perfect addition to your skincare arsenal.

If you’re looking for a new product that gives you an instant glow, you have to try these Australian Emu Apple Dreamy Glow Drops from Sand & Sky. The drops contain a blend of hyaluronic acid and Kakadu Plums (which have the richest source of vitamin C). There is also the brand’s hero ingredient: Australian Emu apple and berries, which help to boost the skin’s hyaluronic acid production. And to give the skin an added dose of hydration, the serum also includes jojoba, almond, and olive oils.

The Dreamy Glow Drops add an instant glow as soon as you massage a few drops into your skin. It also hydrates and nourishes without leaving your skin feeling greasy and weighed down with excess oil. Instead, it feels soft and smooth. Ahead, see what shoppers had to say about the serum.

Shoppers love this serum, and one called it a “magic product.” They also added, “I absolutely love this product. My skin is normally so dry, and I have lotions and creams. My skin has never looked more fresh and dewy!”

“This serum prevents, protects, and improves,” another five-star reviewer says. “This product isn’t face oil — it’s a legitimate serum, and results will come. If you approach it with the patience serums require and stick with it you won’t be disappointed! Shake extremely well for easy application. After a few weeks, I saw visible signs of improvement. It’s evened out my skin tone, which is now brighter — no more dark spots or imperfections. Fine lines and wrinkles are far less visible, and I haven’t had a blemish in weeks! I don’t have to apply extra moisturizer around my T-zone anymore, and my foundation goes further and covers evenly without dry patches or the look of heavier coverage in specific areas.”

"This gives a healthy-looking glow, especially when paired with a matte foundation or with mattifying products," they said" When used with other products that contain oil or claim to make skin look "dewy," then I would use only 25% to 50% of the recommended amount of Sand, and Sky Dew Drops. There's a fine line between looking "dewy" and looking "oily and sweaty." Keeping that in mind, this is a great product that makes skin glow without irritation."

Head to Amazon now and add the glow drops to your skincare routine now. With results this good, your skin will thank you!