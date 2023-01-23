This Classic Puffer Jacket Gives All the Warmth You Need for Cool Temperatures & It’s Only $50

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt you own a jacket that you already swear by this winter. But we bet there’s another outerwear piece that will make the rotation for those not-as-frigid days. Quince’s Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket is bound to be a new favorite addition. Stylish, roomy, and functional are just a few ways to describe this cropped puffer. But the best part is, it’s likely to be one of the most affordable coats in your possession. That’s right, the clothing brand’s down jacket is only $50, and the quality does not disappoint.

Known for its low-price versions of luxury products, Quince has a ton of closet-worthy staples that won’t break the bank like their beloved $50 cashmere sweaters. But the Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket is definitely worth investing in right now. Made to seal in warmth, this comfy puffer is the foolproof choice to use throughout the seasons.

Quince Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket

Image: Quince.

One reviewer agrees, saying “the Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket is the perfect jacket for slightly cool weather when you want to look a little more put together. It is truly so lightweight, yet it keeps you warm.”

Whereas another added, “It is low profile for a puffer jacket which makes it perfect for the transition to spring. It’s not too puffy but will provide protection from cooler temps.”

Like the reviewer said, keep in mind that this fit may not be ideal to wear alone in extremely cold climates. But don't worry, because this versatile jacket still fits the bill in winter. It's just as exceptional as a layering piece in the meantime.

A jacket like this one from Quince traditionally retails for at least $179, according to the brand. So, it’s no question that this $50 responsibly sourced down jacket is a deal you can’t miss out on. It’s so warm and light that you’ll want to keep it on hand all year long.

So, snatch up Quince’s Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket that’s such a great deal!

