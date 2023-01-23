Amazon Shoppers Say This $26 Water Bottle Is ‘100% Leakproof’ & ‘Better Than Yeti or Stanley’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know staying well hydrated is key for optimal health, but drinking enough water isn’t as simple as it seems. It’s easy to get caught up get in work or whatever you’re doing and the next thing you know, hours have passed and you haven’t had a sip. Keeping a great water bottle close at hand can help, but the hunt for just the right one can be a struggle. It’s like trying to find a needle in a haystack, except the needle is a water bottle and the haystack is a sea of options. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have located the Holy Grail of water bottles and it’s only $26 right now!

The Owala FreeSip stainless steel water bottle may just be your ultimate thirst quencher. With a built-in straw and wide-mouth opening, you can drink from it in two ways: sipping through the straw or tilting back to drink from the wide-mouth opening. And with its push-to-open lid and playful colors, staying hydrated has never been more fun. It also features double-wall insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, a carry loop that doubles as a lock, a cup holder-friendly base, and an easy-to-clean wide opening (which is also great for adding ice). Plus, it comes in three different sizes (24-, 32-, and 40-ounce) and has a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty. Just keep in mind that it is recommended to hand wash the cup (the lid is dishwasher safe) and not for use with hot liquids.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle

Image: Owala.

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle $26.25 Buy now

“This is literally the perfect water bottle,” raves one Amazon shopper. “I have no less than 30 water bottles … and this is the one I reach for every day. It is 100% leakproof, and being dishwasher safe is such a huge plus! The straw/spout lid is GENIUS.”

Yet another fan claims the Owala FreeSip is “10 times better than YETI or Stanley water bottles.” Wow, that is high praise, as those are trusted brands with water bottles that come with a higher price tag!

So, whether you’re at your desk, on a hike, or just running errands, the Owala FreeSip has got you covered.