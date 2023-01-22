Pet Parents Claim Their Lazy & Picky Cats Are ‘Obsessed’ This $3 Catnip-Filled Toy Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s get this out of the way, of course we love our fur babies. They’re adorable, full of love, and value their nap times as much as we do. However, they can be so lazy and picky that shopping for gifts for them can be nearly impossible. However, thanks to Amazon, we may have found the perfect (and inexpensive) toy to satisfy even the pickiest, laziest kitten.

The Hartz Cattraction Bell Mouse Cat Toy set is an adorable and super-fun toy pack packed with a silver vine catnip combination to make your cats go bananas. Not only can it get your cat up and at ‘em for playtime, but the catnip combination and make of the toy can hold your cat’s attention for an elevated, super fun type of playtime. Keep your cats entertained and agile with this toy, which, per the brand, over 90 percent of cats respond to from the silver vine and catnip combination embedded into it!

Perfect for battling and chasing, there’s a reason why it’s beloved from thousands of pet parents on Amazon. With over 7,800 reviews on Amazon alone, this has been dubbed a “must.” One shopper simply said their kitten is “obsessed,” saying, “I’ve purchased this before for my last cat and she loved it. New kitten approves of it as well. One of his favorite toys!”

Another shopper added that it’s their cat’s favorite too, saying, “So my cats are too lazy to reach for things, which means any toy that can be hung on doors will be ignored… The fat one spent the night getting high in her cat bed, snuggling it, scratching it, sniffing it, biting it, and generally having a wrestling happy fun time.”

