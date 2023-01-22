Shoppers Swear By This $24 Moisturizer from a Vera Wang & Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand to Help Fade Their Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the new year, and the cold season, it’s always good to switch up a part of your skincare routine if it’s no longer working for you. Many dermatologists recommend changing your skincare routine when the seasons change, because when the seasons change, the air changes; thus, your skin needs extra protection!

And why not protect your skin with a powerful moisturizer from a brand approved by both Vera Wang, Kim Kardashian, and Sarah Jessica Parker? Don’t worry, those names are all about luxury, but this moisturizer from the beloved brand is on super rare sale for only $24! (You read that right!)

The RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Moisturizer is a powerful firming cream that shoppers swear by for improving their firmness, elasticity, and overall complexion. Both fast-acting and hydrating, shoppers adore this formula for reducing the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, crow’s feet, uneven skin tone, and more. (You can thank the retinol and hyaluronic acid in it!)

Per the brand, shoppers realized that their skin was super hydrated for up to 48 hours after applying the cream to their faces. Along with that, users also said that in one week, 94 percent noticed a visible improvement in their skin (with 100 percent claiming they saw it after eight weeks of use!)

All you have to do is apply it at night all over your face, neck, and collarbones.

With over 25,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.5 stars, shoppers can’t get enough of this cream! “I was skeptical but it seemed to be selling at a reasonable price, so I purchased it…. CRAZY! But it is really helping my skin look younger and has reduced the dark circles/ bags under my eyes and has begun lightening some dark spots,” one shopper said.

Another shopper added, “So hydrating and soothing! Bonus: Bright, plump, smooth, young, fresh skin! I will NEVER use anything else. EVER… I had some dark spots trying to peak thru on my cheek and to my surprise, they have disappeared. Was not expecting that. And my neck and Jowls.. WOW! Super firm and toned.”

