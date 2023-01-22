Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Holy Grail’ Product for Sensitive Skin Is Only $20 & It’s From an Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since Sydney Sweeney came onto our screens as Cassie in Euphoria (or as Emaline in Everything Sucks before Netflix canceled it), we instantly adored the dewy Queen! And we instantly wanted to know how she got her iconic glow!

For her “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, Sweeney shared her entire, in-depth skincare routine for her super sensitive skin (and how she rocks her classic soft glam look!) While she used a lot of celebrity-loved products, one of the first ones she used caught our eye.

Now, the White Lotus star told her story about how her combination skin would cause her so many confident issues, and how so many cleansers would give her more issues with her skin. But then she found two she calls her “holy grail,” and has used them religiously. One of them is the Caudalíe VinoClean Deep Cleansing Exfoliator, but the showstopping one we need in our routine ASAP is the Avène Cleanance Cleansing Gel.

Why are we so obsessed with this gel? Well, not only is it from a brand that is loved by celebs like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, Hailey Bieber, Irina Shayk, and Kylie Jenner, but it’s only $20!

The Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel is a versatile and powerful cleanser that purifies, mattifies, and cleanses all in one go. Both gentle and effective, this gel is packed with sought-after ingredients like an extract made from Milk thistle to reduce blemishes, zinc gluconate to minimize redness, and Avene’s iconic thermal spring water for soothing the skin.

Per the brand, you apply this lightweight cleaner two times a day (both night and day) to oily, damp skin before patting it dry.

Not only do celebs adore the brand, but shoppers can’t get enough of it. One shopper said, “Love this cleanser. I initially tried it as a sample and had to get the full size. In combination with the Retrinal Day cream, my skin has never looked better. The mattifying effect leaves my skin looking and feeling like silk.”

Another shopper added, “This product is good because it doesn’t dry out my skin, nor is it oily. I have used this for years now and have had clear skin for nearly as long.”

