Shoppers Say Their ‘Cats Can’t Get Enough’ of These Interactive & ‘Addicting’ $5 Toys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our cats never seem like they’re satisfied. Some days, they are the biggest slugs, napping on our legs, and are as happy as can be. But then there are those days when none of their cat toys seem to satisfy their hunting instincts. When it comes to cat toys, we always try to get the ones that’ll keep our fur babies satisfied and off their butts!

Sometimes, this can be a tall order (especially when you want them to be happy and willing to play with the toys whenever!) But what if we told you we found an adorable cat toy pack that shoppers adore for only $5? It’s on super-rare sale, and this is a must to snag as you checkout from Amazon.

Andiker

Andiker Cat Spiral Spring Toy $4.99, originally $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Andiker Cat Spiral Spring toy is an interactive and super addictive toy that your cats will instantly adore once you drop them. The 12-pack of durable spring toys comes in four bright colors to attract your cat’s attention the second you put them in front of your fur babies. Both soft and sturdy, these thick toys let your cats get their hunting instincts out since they can whack them, bat them, and chew on them to their hearts’ content!

With over 7,000 reviews at 4.7 stars, cat parents adore these toys for keeping their cats happy and busy throughout the day! One shopper simply said, “My kitten can’t get enough of these! Best on tile or wood flooring. She keeps herself very entertained!”

Another shopper added that these affordable toys are “genuinely addicting for the cat,” saying, “I keep having to reorder these because the cat keeps losing them in places that I can’t reach. Genuinely one of my cats is addicted to these, it’s the only toy she demands and she can even somehow tell if I get another brand which she will ignore. She actually spontaneously taught herself to play fetch with these. I will throw one, she will chase it all over the house until she manages to corner it and pick it up, then she will bring it back to me to throw again.”

