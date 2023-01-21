Shoppers Say This $19 Eye Cream ‘Magically’ Cleared Their Dark Circles & It’s From a Julia Roberts-Loved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This year, we’re focusing on giving our skin all the love it deserves, from affordable and celebrity-approved mascaras to make us feel like baddies to eye creams that make our eyes look brighter and better than ever. Instead of dropping hundreds of dollars on a gamble, why not trust an eye cream that is one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets?

Chances are, you’ve probably heard of Weleda because of how much Julia Roberts adores them. Not only is Julia Roberts obsessed with the brand (specifically their hand cream), but stars like Penelope Cruz, Ashley Graham, Victoria Beckham, Suki Waterhouse, and Gwyneth Paltrow have spoken highly of the brand.

And instead of buying their hand cream, why not treat yourself to their under-$20 and effective eye cream?

The Weleda Renewing Eye Cream is a multifunctional and fast-acting eye cream that is said to smooth and moisturize dehydrated skin. Not only can it help add a pow of moisture, but it was made to help depuff and smooth the fine lines and darkness under your eyes. Both dermatologically tested or super-gentle, this eye cream is made from soothing ingredients like wild rose seed oil to support your skin’s natural barrier, jojoba oil for moisture, and beeswax for long-lasting properties.

(If you don’t want the bestselling, revitalizing wild rose cream, they also offer creams in awakening pomegranate, revitalizing evening primrose, and hydrating prickly pear!)

Per the brand, you apply this eye cream two times a day, both morning and evening, by gently dabbing a pearl-sized amount around your eyes.

One shopper claimed this cream “cleared” their dark eyes, saying, “From the many creams I’ve tried (Khiels, Orgsnics, Loreal, Vichy, Oleskin..) this tiny one has been the best!! It’s not only humectant, Soft, easy absorbed, but it has improved the dark area around my eyes magically. Loved it! Loved all of Weleda!”

Another shopper added, “Very effective in minimizing feel and look of dry skin around eyes and minimizing fine lines.”

