‘Boy Meets World’ Star Danielle Fishel Just Launched a Clean Haircare Line That Topanga Would Totally Approve

Remember coming home from school and racing to catch up on the latest episode of Boy Meets World? We’re giving away our true age here, but we can’t be alone in saying that it was the show. After all, each one of the characters became a household name. And you can’t recall the show without talking about Topanga’s (played by Danielle Fishel) hair. Her full, luscious locks became the center of attention episode after episode. And we’re here to tell you that you can get those the same covetable locks because Danielle just launched a clean haircare line at QVC named Be Free — it’s so good that Topanga would totally approve.

The haircare line goes live on January 21, and you can watch Danielle on QVC at 10 AM EST chatting about the line and all of its product offerings. Here’s what you need to know: Be Free was born in 2018 because the actress wanted to change her haircare routine while pregnant without sacrificing salon-like results. Fishel then hired a team and got to work creating Be Free, which like its name suggests, is free from harsh ingredients and chemicals. “Danielle is involved in every product’s formulation, and she personally puts each product to the test before it goes to market. She is on a mission to share her unique formulas with all of those who believe haircare should be luxurious and perform while being ingredient-conscious,” the brand shares.

Not only is the brand launching tomorrow, but you can catch QVC’s Master Beauty Class Event, which will also be live on January 21 from 2 PM EST until 10 PM EST you can learn about new products from brands like Too Faced, Peter Thomas Roth, philosophy, Lancer, Tarte, and more. Here are a few ways to watch:

Shampoo, Conditioner, & Be Voluminous 3-Piece Set

Be Free

This exclusive trio includes the brand’s shampoos, conditioner, and the voluminous cream. The shampoo cleans hair without stripping it of essential oils and moisture. The conditioner helps to detangle strands and leaves them looking like you just walked out of the salon. Lastly, the set includes a Be Volumious cream that enhances body and fullness for that legendary Topanga hair. Related story ‘Very Picky Cats’ Adore This Stimulating $10 Toy With Over Over 29,000 5-Star Reviews

Aside from what the products do, it’s important to note that the entire line is free from harmful ingredients. “Danielle is involved in every product’s formulation, and she personally puts each product to the test before it goes to market,” the brand says. “Danielle is on a mission to share her unique formulas with all of those who believe haircare should be luxurious and perform while being ingredient conscious.”

You can shop the line now at QVC, and be sure to take part in the Master Beauty Class Event, which starts at 2 PM EST!