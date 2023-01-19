These Machine Washable Runners at Costco Are a Fraction of the Price of Other Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It feels like we’re constantly trying out new ways to protect out floors, but the top contender, rugs, present challenges of their own. For one thing, area rugs tend to slip and slide annoyingly when they’re walked on, and for two, all of the nasty stuff we were trying to save our hard floors from now winds up on the rug. Then we’re left having to rent one of those constantly smelly rug shampooers from the grocery store, and continue to question everything. Luckily, in recent years, there’s been a new product on the market that makes things a whole lot easier: machine washable rugs. And while brands like Ruggable are popular for good reason, the price tag can scare a lot of people away. So when we saw that Costco was selling machine washable runners for just $22.99, we knew we had to spread the word.

We were first alerted to this deal in an Instagram story from account CostcoHotFinds. They spotted the Mineral Spring Tapestry Runner (ask your local Costco if they have Item # 1669867 in stock) for just $22.99, in a variety of colors.

These woven-style runner rugs are 2 feet wide by 7 feet long, and have a non-skid backing so you won’t be slipping and sliding all over the house when you lay one down (and the pets and kids will have a less easy time of turning up the corners when they’re running around, too).

It’s hard to find a deal this good on a washable rug of that size, so we’d recommend scooping one up if you see them at your store (they’re not on Costco’s website). But if you’re not a Costco member (sign up here), we did find a few similar options online.

This runner is extremely long: 2’7″ wide by 9’10” long. It’s washable, has a non-slip rubber backing, and is currently 45 percent off, bringing the price down to just $26.18.

Ottomanson Washable Runner Rug $26.18 Buy now

We also like this 2′ x 8′ runner rug, which is machine washable and currently 33% off. It comes in seven different patterns, so you can choose a look that works with your decor. It is a cotton-linen blend through and through, so it does need to be placed over a non-skid mat, but it feels and looks luxurious enough that it’s worth it.

IOHOUZE Runner Rug $39.99 Buy now

Whichever you choose, you’re about to give yourself a true gift: less time spent worrying over your floors and rugs, and more time spent just living.

