These Overstock Staub Pieces Are Heavily Discounted At Sur La Table Right Now

If you’re aiming to get serious about your cooking in the New Year, then you’re probably searching for cookware that is going to improve your skills rather than hinder them. Staub is one of those skill-enhancing luxury cookware brands that you’ve likely been dreaming about owning one day — and that day may be closer than you originally thought. Sur La Table is running an overstock sale and there are about 30 Staub pieces that are heavily discounted (we’re talking over 70 percent off) so you can grab a piece of Staub for an absolute steal.

The 3.5-quart Staub Heritage All-Day Pan with the matching domed glass lid is the perfect tool for braising, sautéing vegetables, deep frying, sauce making, and even baking casseroles. It’s made with enameled cast iron that evenly retains heat, and it’s currently on sale for $270.

The 5-Quart Staub Tall Cocotte is massively discounted by over 70 percent at Sur La Table right now — including the cocotte in the newest Staub color, Blueberry. Great for boiling pasta, braising large pieces of meat, simmering soups, and more, the enameled cast iron tall cocotte is one of the most versatile tool you can have in your kitchen.

The set of three Staub Rectangular Bakers are marked down to just $100 right now. These baking dishes are made with high-quality stoneware that retains even heat and doesn’t absorb moisture, ensuring your baked goods come out crispy and perfectly cooked. These dishes are also microwave-, freezer-, and broiler-safe up to 572 degrees.

You can shop the entire overstock Staub sale here to take advantage of these amazing deals at Sur La Table while they’re here.