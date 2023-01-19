Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it leads to some pretty amazing results overnight.

Australian beauty brand, Sand & Sky has a super moisturizing night cream that not only provides hydration but has some anti-aging benefits as well. It’s made with Tasmanian spring water for “incredible” hydration and balance, glacial glycoproteins that help promote tissue regeneration and collagen production, vegan squalane to help restore skin suppleness and improve elasticity, and a “3-type super Hyaluronic acid”, which the brand claims hydrates 43% better and penetrates deeper into the skin to help with firmness. All you have to do is apply the cream at night, and you may wake up to glowy, radiant, and more youthful-looking skin the morning.

In addition to everything the night cream can do for you, the brand has a “no nasties” policy, in which they only use natural and organic ingredients. All the brand’s products are also cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and 100% vegan.

Now that you know what the Sand & Sky Tasmanian Spring Water Night Cream can do for you, here’s what actual shoppers think.

According to one shopper, it performs very well. As they wrote, “This goes on smoothly, takes a few minutes to penetrate the skin, and leaves skin smooth and moisturized without being greasy or oily. It isn’t tacky and my normally very difficult skin didn’t break out. I had no redness or new blemishes from using this. Honestly, it just left my skin very nice and dewy. It’s been VERY cold and my heater has been working overtime and the only skin on my body that isn’t dry and sad is my face, in part because of this product.”

Another loved how gentle it was on the skin. "When it comes to the night cream, this one is nice. Not thick going on, but moisturizing. My skin feels nice and looks dewy. I have oilier skin and this is hydrating, so I only use this with my evening skincare routine. Scent is mild, and almost non-detectable. It's a gentle moisturizer that I am glad to have in my skincare routine."

One shopper loved the look it gave their skin. “Wow! This stuff is great,” they wrote. “Firstly, the packaging…chef’s kiss!!! Just stunning! All the beautiful blue hues and the thick glass jar! Just stunning! The formula is on the thinner side. It is not thick at all. When you apply this to your skin at night time, it gives your skin the prettiest glow and shine! Your skin just feels so soft and healthy while using this night cream So far, I’m really enjoying this. This brand has some great products!”

Speaking of the brand’s products, you can find all their best-sellers and more on Amazon right now. Plus, Amazon is currently running a promotion where you can save 20% off your $100 purchase of Sand & Sky products. If you want to add some new skincare products to your routine, now’s the best time to shop.

