If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman brand has mastered the art of making modern vintage-style kitchen tools and home decor. With her country cottage florals and use of retro colors, it’s hard not to fall hard for everything in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection. And right now, you can fall in love without having to blow through your spending budget because a handful of beautiful Pioneer Woman kitchen items are currently on sale.

This gorgeous 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman comes in three different colorways and are nesting bowls, meaning they can easily stack and be stored away inside one another. Each bowl also comes with its own lid so you can prep ahead of time or save leftovers without needing to transfer to a storage container.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman 18-Piece Mixing Bowl Set $23 Buy now

The Pioneer Woman Cowgirl Lace Dinnerware set is also marked down to just $30 at Walmart right now. Both the Linen and Teal colorways are on sale, each of which features a gorgeous scalloped design around the edges of the plates and bowls with Swiss dot-style detailing. Each set comes with 12 pieces of dinnerware.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Cowgirl Lace 12-Piece Dinnerware Set $30 Buy now

Does your cookware collection need updating? You can do so without breaking the bank with The Pioneer Woman’s 24-piece cookware set. Available in gray, teal, and red, this set comes with all the essentials you need to get cooking — wooden utensils, two saucepans, a Dutch oven, a cast iron skillet, a nonstick skillet, a nonstick frypan, measuring bowls and spoons, as well as lids to go on their proper pots.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 24-Piece Cookware Set $99 Buy now

Even measuring can be more exciting when you’re using The Pioneer Woman’s 5-piece set of measuring bowls and cups. This set comes with measurements on the inside so you can both use them to get precise measurements or leave them out on display.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman 5-Piece Prep Set $15 Buy now

Take your pies and tarts to the next level by baking and serving them in this stoneware pie dish from The Pioneer Woman. Marked down to just $14, you can either pick this plate up with a crimped edge or grab the more versatile straight-edge design from the collection. Related story These Overstock Staub Pieces Are Heavily Discounted At Sur La Table Right Now

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman 9-Inch Stoneware Pie & Tart Pan $14 Buy now

Make sure your baked goods turn out perfect every time by getting your precise measurements using The Pioneer Woman’s 8-piece measuring spoon set. It comes with scoops that measure up to a cup, as well as spoons that tackle all the tablespoon and teaspoon measurements.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Willow 8-Piece Stoneware Measuring Spoon Set $20 Buy now

Give your kitchen (and in turn, your cooking!) a much-needed facelift with these vintage-inspired pieces from The Pioneer Woman. These deals won’t last long, so take advantage now!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: