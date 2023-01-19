This ‘Virtually Silent’ Wireless Cat Water Fountain Doubles as a Nightlight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cat parents are well aware of the fact that cats love drinking running water. Whether it comes from the tap, a hose, or a newly-poured glass of water, moving water means it’s fresh, according to cats, and therefore safe to drink. And for that reason, cat water fountains have become incredibly popular because they’re an effective way to keep cats properly hydrated.

But for pet parents who don’t love the sound of running water (maybe it’s causing one too many trips to the bathroom…), there’s a new fountain on the scene that is much quieter and so much easier to clean compared to other models.

The Meowant Cat Water Fountain is a BPA-free water fountain that doubles as a calming nightlight. Unlike other pet water fountains, the Meowant fountain is ‘virtually silent,’ according to reviewers, yet it keeps water moving enough to entice your cat to drink. It’s also virtually wireless, too. Simply place the wireless water chamber on the power base and the fountain will turn on. No more dealing with cords during refilling and washing.

The fountain also comes with two filters, including a carbon-activated and ion-exchange filter that removes impurities from the water, and the interior chamber glows a calming teal hue so it’s easy to see at night and even makes for a cute nightlight.

Image: Meowant

Meowant Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump $24

And when it’s time to wash, just remove the chamber from the base and take apart all seven pieces to thoroughly clean. Then, everything snaps right back together once it’s sanitized.

“I feel like I won something,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I am so happy when animals accept our human attempts. This fountain is virtually silent. No wires inside. Place the pump, fill it, and done. The power pad stays put … We’ll never go back to a regular old water dish.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Never had a wireless before [and] OMG so much easier than wired models. I just pick it up [and] the charger pad stays on [the] floor. Simple to remove [the] lid to clean and refill and it restarts immediately when I put it back on [the] charger. It’s a light blue nightlight effect and you can easily see the water remaining.”

The Meowant Cat Water Fountain is also currently on sale at Amazon for just $24, marked down from $40, so now is definitely time to try a cat water fountain if you haven’t already. Your thirsty cat will thank you.

