Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Clean Beauty Brand Just Launched a 3-Step Kit for Dry Winter Skin & It’s 20% Off

Meet the kit that gives you clean, dewy, and glowing skin in three easy steps. The clean beauty brand Three Ships just launched a must-have set that saves your dry skin this winter. Consider it your savior of sorts, if you may. The Can Dew Kit cleanses, brightens, and hydrates so you can gain a fresh face in no time. Best of all, it features a celeb-fave serum that’s also an award-winner. The Drew Barrymore-loved Dew Drops serum is what you want in your possession ASAP. It offers next-level moisture that also leaves your skin looking radiant. But the bonus part? Shoppers can save 20 percent on this entire set for a limited time!

That’s right, these best-selling products are now at a reduced price that you don’t want to miss out on. Now, you can snag all of these Three Ship formulas for just under $75 rather than $93.

Three Ships Beauty Can Dew 3-Step Kit for Glowing Skin

Image: Three Ships Beauty. Three Ships Beauty

Can Dew 3-Step Kit $74 Buy now

And if you ask us, the Can Dew Kit is worth dropping a few extra bucks for. Instead of buying the products separately, why not give your skin the ultimate nourishment with them all? In our opinion, it’s always good to have options.

The 3-pack comes with Three Ships’ Purify Gel Cleanser, Dew Drops Serum, and Radiance Day Cream. The cleanser helps clear away excess oil and impurities whereas the serum plumps and brightens. While the fast-absorbing cream locks in moisture all day. Overall, you have all your winter hydration in one place.

So, pamper your skin this instant with the Can Dew Kit from Three Ships. This value set is your solution for a healthy-looking complexion each day this season.

