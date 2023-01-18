Drew Barrymore Just Dropped a Gorgeous $45 Valentine’s Day Dutch Oven at Walmart That Looks Nearly Identical to Le Creuset

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since we saw Le Creuset’s stunning Valentine’s Day collection, we can’t stop thinking about all the romantic dishes we could serve up to our honey on February 14th. Plus, any one of those heart-shaped cookware options would look adorable on our kitchen counter any time of year. But despite briefly being on sale, the renowned brand was still pricey. Luckily, our fave daytime hostess with the mostest has her own line of cookware and one of her Beautiful items is a lovely lookalike for Le Creuset’s Shallow Heart Cocotte and it is only $45 at Walmart!

This sweet heart-shaped 2-quart cast iron Dutch oven in the Pink Champagne color, available at Walmart from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, gives “made with love” a whole new meaning. Oven safe up to 500°F and compatible with all stove tops, the cookware retains heat and locks in moisture. The lovely pink shade is finished with an enameled non-stick coating and is just perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven from Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

Courtesy of Beautiful by Drew Barrymore.

Beautiful Heart Dutch Oven by Drew Barrymore $44.97 Buy now

“This wee cast iron pot is cute as a button,” swoons one happy Walmart shopper. She notes the cookware “performs like any other cast iron pot except it so freakin’ CUTE!! It now sits out in the open for me to look at and smile at whilst I wait to use it again, which is weekly.”

Barrymore’s Beautiful line of amazing kitchen appliances and tools is a total favorite of her longtime fans, who have seen the actress conquer film, TV, daytime talk shows and so much more over the course of her career. After launching her Flower Beauty Cosmetics line in 2013, Barrymore decided she wanted to expand her interests and business, while also finding ways for shoppers to get the affordable, high-quality products they need. Before we knew it, Barrymore became a huge name in the kitchenware and appliances market, with stylish designs, easy-to-use gadgets, and prices that can’t be beat.

So, grab this sweet Beautiful Dutch oven at Walmart before it sells out!