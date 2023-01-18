Even ‘Picky’ Cats Love This $11 Interactive Toy With Thousands of 5-Star Ratings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While often seen as low-maintenance pets when compared to dogs, cats can actually be also be a bit of a pain in the neck thanks to their independent natures and particular requirements. The phrase “finicky feline” exists for a reason! Much like kids who beg for a new toy and then are happier to just play with the box it came in, some cats are exceptionally picky about their toys, leaving pet parents with a home strewn with jingle balls and other playthings at which their cat has turned its nose up. This one interactive cat toy on Amazon, however, just might be the one to win over an especially persnickety pussycat. And it’s only $11!

The Pawzone interactive cat toy has both a roller track with a jingly ball and a fluffy mouse on a spring. Your little furball can either bat the ball around the track from the side channel or through the cutouts on top of the track, or playfully swat at the teaser mouse as it bounces back and forth. Made of ultra-strong, tear-resistant plastic that stands up to crazy cat scratcher antics, this toy stimulates your cat’s senses and hunting instincts, providing lots hours of exercise & self-amusement for health care. You can also remove the mouse teaser toy and use it to play with your cat yourself for some one-on-one bonding time.

Pawzone Interactive Cat Toy

Courtesy of Pawzone.

Pawzone Interactive Cat Toy $11.99 Buy now

Playing with toys allows cats to engage in natural behaviors such as chasing, stalking, and pouncing, which can help to keep their muscles strong and their joints flexible. Cat toys also provide mental stimulation and help to prevent boredom and reduce stress and anxiety. But when a cat is super selective about what it wants to play with, it can be super frustrating to pet parents. Not only does it result in wasted money on toys that are never used, a picky cat may become bored and develop behavioral issues as a result.

Luckily, even kitties with discerning taste like Pawzone’s combo of roller track and springy mouse. “I have been trying to give my cat a few toys lately to become more active. She is quite picky but she seems to be playing this toy more than others,” explains one Amazon reviewer. “Overall I think it’s a pretty fun toy a lot of cats will like.”

As a responsible pet owner, it is crucial to prioritize your cat’s physical and mental well-being through play. Offering a range of toys and activities not only keeps them healthy but also brings them joy. And this combo toy from Pawzone might just be the toy to entice your picky cat into playtime!