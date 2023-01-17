Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Just Released a ’Versatile’ Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, Pattern just dropped their first-ever blow dryer for textured hair. That’s right, no more digging the internet to find products for your tight-textured strands. Those with curly to coily locks can treat themselves to a styling product that’s designed specifically for them. Created by the brand founded by award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, this blow dryer is a game-changer for curly hair.

Now, there’s more freedom to style your natural hair in more ways than just a straight look. It even effortlessly glides through the most hard-to-manage tresses, according to the brand. But the best part? This hair tool offers even heat distribution that won’t damage your hair. Whether it’s wet or dry curls, Pattern’s latest product is gentle from your roots to the tips.

The Pattern Blow Dryer

Plus, everyone has different hair textures, so it’s only right there’s finally a product that reflects exactly that. Pattern’s blow dryer comes with four different attachments that offer more control. Not to mention, it will help you achieve your hair goals too.

This innovative device features a wide-tooth comb that lifts and volumizes curls as well as a brush that elongates and lengthens. There’s also a concentrated nozzle that focuses on small sections and roots. Whereas, the diffuser attachment keeps the natural curl pattern for wider areas. It helps to style the curls and set Bantu knots, braids, and finger waves in place.

Basically, the blow dryer from Pattern delivers salon-ready hairstyles at home. However, it's not cheap, to say the least. The hair dryer retails for $189, but it's much better for textured hair in the long run.

So, no more damaging your hair or having combs stuck through your hair this time. Try Pattern’s newly-released blow dryer that gives your textured hair the care and glam it deserves.

