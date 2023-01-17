If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As you’ve likely experienced, your skin’s needs constantly change. The skincare routine you had six months ago may not be the same as it is now. In fact, dermatologists recommend switching up your routine during times of the year when the weather majorly changes, like summer to fall. While we’re all about finding new products to add to our routine, finding products that actually stick can take a lot of trial and error, not to mention money. So when we came across Proven’s personalized skincare that takes your environment, your lifestyle, and your skin goals into consideration, we just had to tell you all about it. After all, there’s no better time to refresh your skincare routine than the start of the new year!

Proven is a clean beauty brand that creates a skincare system just for you. According to the brand, they use “clean and scientific ingredients to cleanse, protect, and renew your particular skin.” They create a customized three-step skincare routine based on your answers to their skincare quiz, which asks about your skin concerns (sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, acne, redness, dryness, wrinkles, etc.), how many glasses of water you drink, how many hours of sleep you get every night, how stressed your are, and where you live, among others. It’s a pretty short quiz that shouldn’t take you more than three minutes, but it does get pretty specific so you know they’re really trying to get a good idea of who you are and what you might need.

Once you’ve taken the quiz, it’ll give you a cleanser, a day moisturizer, and a night cream formulated to suit you and your skin’s needs. Even better, all three products are “multi-taskers”, so you don’t have to spend a ton on a cleanser, an exfoliator, a toner, a moisturizer, and so on. The 3-Step System takes care of all of that. Plus, the system changes based on your needs throughout the year. So once summer hits and you need products that are lighter, can soothe sun burns, or have SPF, Proven will make a brand new set that takes all of that into consideration. You don’t have to spend the time, money, effort trying to find products that work for you. If you ask us, that’s just a huge bonus. Plus, who doesn’t want skincare made just for them?

Right now, you can take 50% off the personalized 3-Step System using the code UNIQUE99.

If you’re wondering how well Proven’s personalized skincare routine works, just check out the thousands of rave reviews. As one skeptical reviewer wrote, “I have been using this customized system for less than a month and I admit, I was wary at first. Nothing has ever worked to target all of my skin concerns. From redness and sensitivity, to dry patches and occasional acne. Within the first week of using this system, I started to notice a more balanced glow to my skin. The redness reduced by 50% within two weeks and now it is virtually gone … I would highly recommend this system to anyone with a multitude of skin issues who’s feeling hopeless that nothing will work. I am the poster child for conflicting skin problems and I can only imagine that continued use over time will only deepen my love for this set of products.”

Another shopper was seriously impressed at the results they got after using the products, especially after trying everything out there with no luck. "I've had chronic skin conditions for as long as I can remember and have tried EVERYTHING," they wrote. "I thought here we go again, I am getting suckered into something else for an outrageous price that won't work. From prescription accutane to topical antibiotics and steroids to Clinique, Rodan and Fields, Riversol, Teami, you name it, I've tried it. But let me tell you, my skin is AMAZING! The best it has looked in 20 years and I've only been using it a couple of months. If anyone is hesitant to try this, please don't, it's worth every penny and you will not regret it. The air and elements are cold and dry in my area of Canada and my skin is so happy, glowing and FINALLY soothed."

One reviewer even said it took care of a long-term concern. “I’m in my 60s and have all the usual nonsense you get when you spent your teens and 20s eschewing sunscreen in favor of chasing the perfect tan,” they wrote. “I started using Proven about a year ago. For at least three decades — since I had my son—I had a large ‘sunspot’ on my left cheek. Nothing got rid of it or lightened it. I had accepted it as part of my life until today when I looked in the mirror and realized it’s GONE. Hallelujah!”

According to the brand, the products should last you about six to eight weeks, which is plenty of time for you to decide if the products are right for you. If you love it, they have a subscription available.

Truth be told, the skin quiz in itself is worth checking out as it gives you details on what kind of natural ingredients will be used in your products based on the answers you give. You can take the quiz here.

