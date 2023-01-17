Shoppers Are Super Impressed With This Trio of ‘Miracle’ Products That Help With Over 30 Different Skin Issues From Eczema to Under-Eye Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Stocking up on skincare isn’t always as easy as it sounds. Between sifting through what formulas work for your skin and seeking out ones that actually deliver results, it can get overwhelming. That’s where skincare sets come in. Meet L’amarue — a brand that makes protecting your skin and banishing dryness for sensitive skin a priority. It’s built a cult following of supermodels and A-listers who can’t stop raving about the formulas. Right now, can snag a trio of the brand’s offerings for 20 percent off when you use our exclusive code: SHEKNOWS at checkout.

The set comes with three hero products: An eye cream, a face cream, and a body cream. Each one is packed with ingredients that give skin the nourishment that it needs. The formula contains a brand-specific heart-to-heart complex that affects cell-to-cell communication and leaves it healthier than ever. There is also sweet almond oil and red raspberry seed oil, which provide “vitamins A, C, E, and K, potassium, zinc, and polyphenols.” Lastly, the skincare products are infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane, known for plumping and deeply hydrating the complexion.

L'amarue The Core Set

Lamarue

The Core Set $104 Buy now

Like celebrities, shoppers also love the products. “This is magical,” one shopper said. “This is magical! I will use it indefinitely. I absolutely love this set. It is precisely what my skin needs. I really like the fact that this skincare line is unscented. My skin absorbs this right away, the set is creamy and doesn’t leave your skin greasy, and it solves all of my skin ailments. The eye cream feels tightening, the face cream doesn’t cause breakouts, and the body cream provides the right levels of moisture,” they added.

Even mothers have seen results in their teens’ skin. One wrote, “I ordered the face cream for my 13 yr old son, who has significant acne and scarring. We’ve been applying twice a day for nearly three weeks, and I have to say his skin is clearer.”

And if you’ve been looking for skincare, that does. not irritate eczema, look no more! “I have very reactive, sensitive, eczema-prone skin, and L’amarue skin care face creams are perfect for my skin. I had no reaction using it for the first time. I am also very sensitive to natural fragrances and love the fact that there is no scent in your creams,” a final. user explained.

Don't forget to use the code SHEKNOWS at checkout to save even more money on the set.

