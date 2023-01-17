If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no surprise that North West already has her eyes set on beauty at just nine years old. Considering how her family has several ventures in it, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West isn’t shy about spilling her new beauty faves on TikTok. Recently, the preteen shared an adorable set filled with mini products that are perfect for the skincare beginner. West is a fan of Kopari’s Minis Pack which features six best-sellers, including even one of her Aunt Kourtney’s favorite moisturizers. The best part is, moms and daughters alike can snag all of these skin-loving products for a steal at just $48 rather than its $89 value.

If you ask us, this Kopari set is a great starter pack that has all of your skincare essentials. It cleanses, exfoliates, hydrates and protects skin all in one, making it a must-have for your collection. And take it from beauty guru, North West, who loved it so much that she applied it all over her face — even though some products are actually meant for the body. But we guess that’s just kids right?

Customers also agree this bundle is a great way to try new products. It includes a body wash, scrub, body butter, moisturizer, lip balm, deodorant, and a cute holographic pouch.

One shopper even called it their new obsession, saying “Kopari products have been a game changer for me and my struggles with dry sensitive skin.”

Whereas another added, “This is a perfect size and a great way to try different products in the line and see how it works with your body. I did not have any outbreaks. I loved the way the exfoliant scrub feels on my skin [as well as] the deodorant [because] it does keep me fresh. And I like the body wash as well, it has a very light scent.”

So, consider your skin smooth and glowing after you’re done with Kopari’s Minis Pack. It offers skincare that you can use from head to toe. Not to mention, their sample sizes are perfect for when you’re traveling or on the go. Related story Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Just Released a ’Versatile' Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair

So, try out these celeb-loved Kopari favorites that have North West’s stamp of approval. Even the little ones know what’s good for your skin.

