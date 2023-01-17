The Pioneer Woman Has the Prettiest Sleepwear On Sale at Walmart Right Now — For Less Than $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the holidays are over, it’s time to catch up on your beauty sleep. And to start your year of rest and relaxation off right, you need some sleepwear that will help you enter dreamland in style. Ree Drummond’s The Pioneer Woman line not only has super stylish sleepwear that will do just that — but it’s also currently on sale right on at Walmart, with pieces starting at just $12.

So no more sleeping in ratty old T-shirts and secondhand sweatpants. Treat yourself to some brand-new pajamas and wake up feeling as good as you look! And The Pioneer Woman’s pajama line offers sizes up to 4XL, so everyone can pick up a beautiful set of new sleepwear.

The Pioneer Woman’s Matte Satin Sleep Shirt is a silky menswear-inspired nightgown that has a relaxed fit, and yes — it has pockets! It comes in four different prints and is priced down to just $14.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Matte Satin Sleep Shirt $14 Buy now

The floral print Matte Satin Robe makes hanging around the house look and feel so glamorous! It comes in four different prints and each robe features a matching satin tie and side-seam pockets.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Matte Satin Robe $14 Buy now

And one of The Pioneer Woman’s bestsellers is the Knit Sleep Gown, which comes in three gorgeous floral prints. Discounted to just $12, you can snooze in this flowy dress that is made in a comfy spandex fabric that moves exactly as you do for a perfect non-constricting fit.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Knit Sleep Gown $12 Buy now

Check out the full collection of Pioneer Woman PJs here and get the best sleep of your life knowing that you’re dressed to impress in a dreamy set of pajamas. Related story Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Just Released a ’Versatile' Blow Dryer Specifically Made For Textured Hair

