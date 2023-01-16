Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Calming Stressed Skin Is This $21 Cream By the French Drugstore Brand That Gwyneth Paltrow Swears By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter means that it’s time to invest in a deeply hydrating moisturizer that banishes all signs of dry skin. And even though there are many options on the market, finding a formula that works for your skin and actually delivers results can be a challenging task. That’s why we turn to celebrity-approved skincare. Our latest find? A $28 moisturizer that Hailey Bieber can’t stop raving about. And right now, you can get it for $21 when you use the code WINTER25 at checkout.

It’s no secret that Hailey Bieber has coveted skin — it glows from all angles. And while we can’t divulge all of her secrets for skin that looks flawless, we did learn one product that is responsible for her radiant skin. Meet Avène’s Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream. We learned of the transformative cream via an Instagram post that showed Bieber bare-faced and the changes her skin went through while using the French skincare product (Gwyneth Paltrow also swears by the brand).

The rich, nourishing cream is formulated with a copper-zinc sulfate complex that creates a healthy environment for the skin to thrive and heal. On the ingredients list, you will also find Avène thermal spring water softens and smooths. Lastly, there is a proprietary C+ – restore TM, which is a “postbiotic restorative ingredient, rich in proteins to help skin restoration,” the brand says.

The cream goes beyond hydrating the skin. It also calms redness, helps with acne, and gives your complexion an overall glow that lasts all day.

Like celebrities, shoppers also love the moisturizer. One called the “best cream ever.” They also added, “My aesthetician recommended this to me after a peel. I have very dry skin and really needed more hydration. This cream is a God-send. It will be my go-to skin cream for the remainder of my days!!”

"I saw this product recommended for rosacea, and it has been a great addition to my routine, along with the tolerance control soothing skin recovery cream. It feels very good on my very sensitive skin," another wrote.

Avène’s cream also treats acne and redness that most other skincare options wouldn’t. “I battle with embarrassing acne at 31, and as a working woman, it can be hard to get rid of the damage,” a final reviewer said. “Healing is faster, and I am hoping that over time I can have clear skin all the time.”

