Target’s Selling the Most Convincing Girlfriend Collective Dupes We’ve Seen — & They Cost Half the Price

We love celebrity-approved activewear, but when we find alternatives that cost a fraction of the cost, we have to make it ours. Most of us wear leggings at some point during the day, so it’s safe to say they get plenty of use. If you’re looking to replace some pairs of worn-out activewear, you have to check out this collection at Target that looks just like Girlfriend Collective’s pieces.

All in Motion at Target offers luxurious leggings, tops, sports bras, and more for under $50. Each of the items has soft fabrics that move with your body as you go throughout your day or favorite workout. Most also have moisture-wicking materials too that help keep you dry even after the most sweat-inducing sessions. The brand also has a section for men and kids, so the whole family can pick out some new things! Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite selections.

These leggings will have you anticipating spring — they come in vibrant colors like purple, beige, and yellow. Aside from colors, the Brushed Sculpt Ultra High-Rise Leggings have a comfortable fit that isn’t too tight around your midsection. The pair is crafted from a soft, breathable fabric that makes moving around your favorite yoga, pilates, or barre class a breeze.

Snag this sports bra to match your new pair of leggings. It gives light support to get you through low-impact workouts. The bra also contains moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable. One shopper wrote, “this workout top is perfect with the matching pants. It brightens up winter for me!”

For those who don’t prefer a high neckline, opt for this one instead. It has a midline design that still gives coverage and racerback straps that give extra details.

For those who don't prefer a high neckline, opt for this one instead. It has a midline design that still gives coverage and racerback straps that give extra details.

Target shoppers love the fit and confirm that it works for all workouts. "This color is unique and very pretty. The bra is very supportive even though it says light support. I was able to wear it all day using it as a regular bra because it was very comfortable. I would recommend this for any size boobs," one said.

If you haven’t added an everyday bodysuit to your closet just yet, run to Target and pick up this full-length bodysuit. It has a spandex fit that isn’t too restrictive but offers enough strength to move around in. The best part? You can transform the body suit into another outfit by layering a sweater jacket, or button down on top, which makes it perfect for running around all day.

